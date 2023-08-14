Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A walk through the past: Okinawa residents visit historical sites on Kadena [Image 5 of 8]

    A walk through the past: Okinawa residents visit historical sites on Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Okinawa City residents walk a trail to an old hospital cave during a historical site tour of Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2023. Thirty-nine residents attended the historical site tour as part of a peace campaign led by Okinawa City, teaching the history of the Battle of Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 02:39
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, A walk through the past: Okinawa residents visit historical sites on Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base
    USPACOM
    Historic Sites
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

