A walk through the past: Okinawa residents visit historical sites on Kadena

An Okinawa City resident takes pictures of a plaque marking the location of Ukuda Primary School during a historical site tour of Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2023. Thirty-nine residents attended the historical site tour as part of a peace campaign led by Okinawa City, teaching the history of the Battle of Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
