    A walk through the past: Okinawa residents visit historical sites on Kadena [Image 4 of 8]

    A walk through the past: Okinawa residents visit historical sites on Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An Okinawa City resident takes pictures of a plaque marking the location of Ukuda Primary School during a historical site tour of Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2023. Thirty-nine residents attended the historical site tour as part of a peace campaign led by Okinawa City, teaching the history of the Battle of Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 02:39
    Photo ID: 7989703
    VIRIN: 230817-F-VQ804-1025
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.62 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, A walk through the past: Okinawa residents visit historical sites on Kadena [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base
    USPACOM
    Historic Sites
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

