A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II sits on the flightline during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 24, 2023. Realistic combat training is essential to the success of air and space operations. The (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Carson Jeney)
