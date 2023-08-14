Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MC-130J Commando II [Image 3 of 3]

    MC-130J Commando II

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Airman Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II sits on the flightline during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 24, 2023. Realistic combat training is essential to the success of air and space operations. The (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Carson Jeney)

