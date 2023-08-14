A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II sits on the flightline during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 24, 2023. Realistic combat training is essential to the success of air and space operations. The (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Carson Jeney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.24.2023 20:38 Photo ID: 7989389 VIRIN: 230824-F-CJ259-3853 Resolution: 5899x3925 Size: 1.16 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MC-130J Commando II [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.