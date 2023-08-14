A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II from the 15th Special Operations Squadron participates and flies over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 15-24, 2023. Red Flag-Alaska serves as a platform for international engagement and the exercise has a long history of including Allies and partners. This enables all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Carson Jeney)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 20:38
|Photo ID:
|7989388
|VIRIN:
|230824-F-CJ259-3808
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, MC-130J Commando II [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
