    MC-130J Commando II [Image 1 of 3]

    MC-130J Commando II

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Airman Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II from the 15th Special Operations Squadron participates and flies over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex during Red Flag-Alaska 23-3 on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 15-24, 2023. Red Flag-Alaska serves as a platform for international engagement and the exercise has a long history of including Allies and partners. This enables all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Carson Jeney)

    This work, MC-130J Commando II [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

