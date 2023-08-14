Walter Reed Hosts LATCH Event in Celebration of National Breastfeeding Month

Monica Brannon (left), a nurse and lactation consultant at Walter Reed coordinated the LATCH event held at the medical center on Aug. 26. “The aim of the event is to promote, protect and support breastfeeding families by raising awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding, which is the biological norm for all mammals, including humans,” she added.

