Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walter Reed Hosts LATCH Event in Celebration of National Breastfeeding Month [Image 5 of 7]

    Walter Reed Hosts LATCH Event in Celebration of National Breastfeeding Month

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Army Capt. Kiara Reed-Lee breast feeds her 1-week-old son, Dakari, during the LATCH event at Walter Reed on Aug. 23.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 17:03
    Photo ID: 7988942
    VIRIN: 230824-D-AB123-1004
    Resolution: 2331x2848
    Size: 878.06 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed Hosts LATCH Event in Celebration of National Breastfeeding Month [Image 7 of 7], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Walter Reed Hosts LATCH Event in Celebration of National Breastfeeding Month
    Walter Reed Hosts LATCH Event in Celebration of National Breastfeeding Month
    Walter Reed Hosts LATCH Event in Celebration of National Breastfeeding Month
    Walter Reed Hosts LATCH Event in Celebration of National Breastfeeding Month
    Walter Reed Hosts LATCH Event in Celebration of National Breastfeeding Month
    Walter Reed Hosts LATCH Event in Celebration of National Breastfeeding Month
    Walter Reed Hosts LATCH Event in Celebration of National Breastfeeding Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Walter Reed Hosts LATCH Event in Celebration of National Breastfeeding Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed
    breastfeeding
    baby-friendly
    National Breastfeeding Month
    latching
    Baby-Friendly Hospital

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT