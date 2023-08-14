Walter Reed Hosts LATCH Event in Celebration of National Breastfeeding Month

“I have an older breast feeder, 18 months,” said Jennifer Vazquez Robles of her son, Dario. A clinical nurse at Walter Reed, Vasquez Robles, who attended the LATCH event at Walter Reed on Aug. 26, shared that current recommendation by the American Academy of Pediatrics and World Health Organization (WHO), is exclusive breastfeeding for about the first 6 months, with continued breastfeeding along with introducing appropriate complementary foods for up to 2 years of age or longer.

