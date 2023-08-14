Army Sgt. Shanique Wright breast feeds her during during the LATCH event at Walter Reed on Aug. 23.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 17:03
|Photo ID:
|7988934
|VIRIN:
|230824-D-AB123-1003
|Resolution:
|2012x2861
|Size:
|863.09 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Walter Reed Hosts LATCH Event in Celebration of National Breastfeeding Month [Image 7 of 7], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walter Reed Hosts LATCH Event in Celebration of National Breastfeeding Month
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT