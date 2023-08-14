Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visits 3d MLR [Image 8 of 8]

    The Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visits 3d MLR

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Chad Grimmett, executive officer, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, center, speaks to staff members of the Hawaii Military Affairs Council (MAC) during a visit, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 23, 2023. The purpose of the visitation was to provide members of the MAC a greater understanding of the military mission and challenges to better advocate with the Department of the Defense, State of Hawaii, and congressional delegation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 23:14
    Photo ID: 7987254
    VIRIN: 230823-M-IO954-1589
    Resolution: 6150x4100
    Size: 6.09 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    USMC
    Hawaii
    MCBH
    MAC

