Members of the Hawaii Military Affairs Council (MAC) watch a presentation at 3d Marine Littoral Regiment Headquarters, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 23, 2023. The purpose of the visitation was to provide members of the MAC a greater understanding of the military mission and challenges to better advocate with the Department of the Defense, State of Hawaii, and congressional delegation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 23:15 Photo ID: 7987250 VIRIN: 230823-M-IO954-1409 Resolution: 6006x4004 Size: 4.87 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visits 3d MLR [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.