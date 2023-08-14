The Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visits 3d MLR

Members of the Hawaii Military Affairs Council (MAC) participate in a presentation at the 3d Marine Littoral Regiment Headquarters, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 23, 2023. The purpose of the visitation was to provide members of the MAC a greater understanding of the military mission and challenges to better advocate with the Department of the Defense, State of Hawaii, and congressional delegation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)
