The Hawaii Military Affairs Council Visits 3d MLR

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Tim Love, operations officer, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, speaks to staff members of the Hawaii Military Affairs Council (MAC) during a visit, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 23, 2023. The purpose of the visitation was to provide members of the MAC a greater understanding of the military mission and challenges to better advocate with the Department of the Defense, State of Hawaii, and congressional delegation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

