Coast Guard birthday celebration in Texas City, Texas

Members of First Command, a military-focused financial coaching company, Coast Guard Capt. Nicole Rodriguez, deputy commander of Sector Houston-Galveston, Cmdr. Jeremy Yandell, commanding officer of Base Galveston, and Chad Payment, financial advisor with First Command, cut a cake during an event at Lago Mar Lagoon near Texas City, Texas, Aug. 4, 2023. Coast Guard members from Sector Houston-Galveston and Base Galveston, along with their family members, celebrated the Coast Guard’s 233rd birthday at the event. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Watkins)

