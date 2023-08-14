Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard birthday celebration in Texas City, Texas [Image 1 of 5]

    Coast Guard birthday celebration in Texas City, Texas

    TEXAS CITY, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Pictured is a cake displayed during an event at Lago Mar Lagoon near Texas City, Texas, Aug. 4, 2023. Coast Guard members from Sector Houston-Galveston and Base Galveston, along with their family members, celebrated the Coast Guard’s 233rd birthday at the event. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Watkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 13:03
    Photo ID: 7986284
    VIRIN: 230804-G-G0108-1005
    Resolution: 1512x1139
    Size: 729.41 KB
    Location: TEXAS CITY, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard birthday celebration in Texas City, Texas [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard birthday celebration in Texas City, Texas
    Coast Guard birthday celebration in Texas City, Texas
    Coast Guard birthday celebration in Texas City, Texas
    Coast Guard birthday celebration in Texas City, Texas
    Coast Guard birthday celebration in Texas City, Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Uscg
    birthday
    event
    morale
    cake
    coast guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT