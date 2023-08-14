Coast Guard birthday celebration in Texas City, Texas

Coast Guard members from Sector Houston-Galveston, Base Galveston, and outlying units swim and mingle during an event at Lago Mar Lagoon near Texas City, Texas, Aug. 4, 2023. The event commemorated the Coast Guard’s 233rd birthday. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Watkins)

Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023