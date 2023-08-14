Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard birthday celebration in Texas City, Texas [Image 4 of 5]

    Coast Guard birthday celebration in Texas City, Texas

    TEXAS CITY, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Members of First Command, a military-focused financial coaching company, Coast Guard Capt. Keith Donohue, commander of Sector Houston-Galveston, Cmdr. Jeremy Yandell, commanding officer of Base Galveston, and Chad Payment, financial advisor with First Command, cut a cake during an event at Lago Mar Lagoon near Texas City, Texas, Aug. 4, 2023. Coast Guard members from Sector Houston-Galveston and Base Galveston, along with their family members, celebrated the Coast Guard’s 233rd birthday at the event. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Watkins)

