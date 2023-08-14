Family members place the urns of U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Ernest Barchers, Jr. and his wife, Norma, in a niche in Columbarium Court 11 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Aug. 22, 2023. Barchers served during WWII and Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 11:04
|Photo ID:
|7986020
|VIRIN:
|230822-A-IW468-2642
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.75 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Funeral Honors Are Conducted for U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Ernest August Barchers, Jr. in Columbarium Court 11 [Image 21 of 21], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
