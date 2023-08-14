Military Funeral Honors Are Conducted for U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Ernest August Barchers, Jr. in Columbarium Court 11

Family members place the urns of U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Ernest Barchers, Jr. and his wife, Norma, in a niche in Columbarium Court 11 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Aug. 22, 2023. Barchers served during WWII and Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

