Military Funeral Honors Are Conducted for U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Ernest August Barchers, Jr. in Columbarium Court 11

Sailors from the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard and a trumpeter from the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Band conduct Military Funeral Honors for U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Ernest Barchers, Jr. in Columbarium Court 11 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Aug. 22, 2023. Barchers served during WWII and Korea. Barchers was inurned with his wife, Norma, during the same ceremony. They were married for 72 years. Barchers’ son, Steven, received the U.S. flag from the service. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

