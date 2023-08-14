Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Funeral Honors Are Conducted for U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Ernest August Barchers, Jr. in Columbarium Court 11 [Image 19 of 21]

    Military Funeral Honors Are Conducted for U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Ernest August Barchers, Jr. in Columbarium Court 11

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Funeral attendees bow their heads in prayer at the niche for U.S. Navy Ceremonial Band conduct Military Funeral Honors for U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Ernest Barchers, Jr. and his wife, Norma, in Columbarium Court 11 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Aug. 22, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 11:04
    Photo ID: 7986019
    VIRIN: 230822-A-IW468-2636
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.25 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Military Funeral Honors Are Conducted for U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Ernest August Barchers, Jr. in Columbarium Court 11 [Image 21 of 21], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

