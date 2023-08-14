Funeral attendees bow their heads in prayer at the niche for U.S. Navy Ceremonial Band conduct Military Funeral Honors for U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Ernest Barchers, Jr. and his wife, Norma, in Columbarium Court 11 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Aug. 22, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 11:04
|Photo ID:
|7986019
|VIRIN:
|230822-A-IW468-2636
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.25 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Funeral Honors Are Conducted for U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Ernest August Barchers, Jr. in Columbarium Court 11 [Image 21 of 21], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS
