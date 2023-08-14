Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Relationships in Colombia [Image 10 of 10]

    Building Relationships in Colombia

    COLOMBIA

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    A U.S. Army advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade speaks with a security force partner in Tolemaida, Colombia, August 2. U.S. Army advisors are in the region building interoperability with security force partners. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    colombia
    advisor
    SFAB

