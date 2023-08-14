Building Relationships in Colombia

U.S. Army advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade pose with security force partners in Tolemaida, Colombia, August 2. U.S. Army advisors are in the region building interoperability with security force partners. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 15:48
|Photo ID:
|7984838
|VIRIN:
|230802-A-JZ147-1006
|Resolution:
|5066x3377
|Size:
|13.16 MB
|Location:
|CO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
