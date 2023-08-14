Building Relationships in Colombia

A U.S. Army advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade speaks to a security force partner during a meeting in Tolemaida, Colombia, August 2. U.S. Army advisors are in the region building interoperability with security force partners. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

