U.S. Army advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade listen to a security force partner during a meeting in Tolemaida, Colombia, August 2. U.S. Army advisors are in the region building interoperability with security force partners. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 15:48
|Photo ID:
|7984831
|VIRIN:
|230802-A-JZ147-1000
|Resolution:
|5264x3509
|Size:
|18.96 MB
|Location:
|CO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Relationships in Colombia [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
