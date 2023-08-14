230822-N-NT811-1012

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 22, 2023) – The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) returns to San Diego following an initial sea trial period. Boxer will continue sea trials and workup preparations for its eventual deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark D. Faram)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 08.22.2023 15:54 Photo ID: 7984817 VIRIN: 230822-N-NT811-1012 Resolution: 3681x2450 Size: 1.27 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Boxer returns to San Diego [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.