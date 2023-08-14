Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Boxer returns to San Diego [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Boxer returns to San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Faram 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    230822-N-NT811-1061
    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 22, 2023) – The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) returns to San Diego following an initial sea trial period. Boxer will continue sea trials and workup preparations for its eventual deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark D. Faram)

    This work, USS Boxer returns to San Diego [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

