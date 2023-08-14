USS Princeton returns to San Diego

230822-N-UN585-1002

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 22, 2023) – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) returns to San Diego following a 72-hour sortie to stay clear of Tropical Storm Hilary’s path. Various ships departed San Diego Aug. 19 in preparation for the storm. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire M. DuBois)

