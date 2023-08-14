Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton returns to San Diego [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Princeton returns to San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    230822-N-UN585-1002
    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 22, 2023) – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) returns to San Diego following a 72-hour sortie to stay clear of Tropical Storm Hilary’s path. Various ships departed San Diego Aug. 19 in preparation for the storm. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire M. DuBois)

