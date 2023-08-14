Two Nations One Peace

The 25th Transportation Battalion of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea supports rail-load operations to bolster rotational units with the 2nd Infantry Division ROK-US Combined Division at Camp Carroll, Korea Aug. 8, 2023. The rail-load operations played a critical role in exercising the Army Prepositioned Stock-4 (APS-4) reaffirming the Army’s readiness and ‘Fight Tonight’ capabilities on the Korean Peninsula. The Army Prepositioned Stock program is a cornerstone of the Army’s ability to rapidly project combat power and send a clear signal of U.S. commitment to the region. (U.S. Army photo by 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 20:55
|Photo ID:
|7983374
|VIRIN:
|230808-A-XX123-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.44 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
