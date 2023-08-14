Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two Nations One Peace [Image 3 of 3]

    Two Nations One Peace

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    The 25th Transportation Battalion of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea supports rail-load operations to bolster rotational units with the 2nd Infantry Division ROK-US Combined Division at Camp Carroll, Korea Aug. 8, 2023. The rail-load operations played a critical role in exercising the Army Prepositioned Stock-4 (APS-4) reaffirming the Army’s readiness and ‘Fight Tonight’ capabilities on the Korean Peninsula. The Army Prepositioned Stock program is a cornerstone of the Army’s ability to rapidly project combat power and send a clear signal of U.S. commitment to the region. (U.S. Army photo by 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 20:55
    #Secondtonone #FightTonight #WarriorFortitude #KatchiKapshida #ROKUSAlliance

