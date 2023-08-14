Two Nations One Peace

The 25th Transportation Battalion of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea supports rail-load operations to bolster rotational units with the 2nd Infantry Division ROK-US Combined Division at Camp Carroll, Korea Aug. 8, 2023. The rail-load operations played a critical role in exercising the Army Prepositioned Stock-4 (APS-4) reaffirming the Army’s readiness and ‘Fight Tonight’ capabilities on the Korean Peninsula. The Army Prepositioned Stock program is a cornerstone of the Army’s ability to rapidly project combat power and send a clear signal of U.S. commitment to the region. (U.S. Army photo by 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)

