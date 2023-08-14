Two Nations One Peace

Courtesy Photo | The 25th Transportation Battalion of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 25th Transportation Battalion of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea supports rail-load operations to bolster rotational units with the 2nd Infantry Division ROK-US Combined Division at Camp Carroll, Korea Aug. 8, 2023. The rail-load operations played a critical role in exercising the Army Prepositioned Stock-4 (APS-4) reaffirming the Army’s readiness and ‘Fight Tonight’ capabilities on the Korean Peninsula. The Army Prepositioned Stock program is a cornerstone of the Army’s ability to rapidly project combat power and send a clear signal of U.S. commitment to the region. (U.S. Army photo by 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – When the Department of Defense called on Fort Bliss Soldiers to demonstrate their global readiness the 1st Armored Division answered. A battalion of the Texas-based unit departed for the Republic of Korea to execute a “no notice” deployment readiness exercise throughout August.



This exercise evaluated the unit’s ability to rapidly deploy their personnel to the peninsula, conduct training and then redeploy to their home station. The training aimed at enhancing the units’ combat readiness and the ROK/US combined defense posture while reaffirming the security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

“We were absolutely excited about this opportunity to come here and train,” said Lt. Col. Michael Porges, commander, 1st Battalion, 77th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team. “We are proud of the ability of this formation to mobilize, get ready to leave Fort Bliss, Texas and make it here to the Republic of Korea.”



Upon their arrival, Porges and his Soldiers coordinated with the 2nd Infantry Division ROK-US Combined Division and 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, to demonstrate ‘Fight Tonight’ readiness and collective combat power using Army prepositioned stock. Army Prepositioned Stock 4 (APS-4) is equipment, including armored tanks and other vehicles, that remains on the peninsula in the event of an emergency or contingency that requires the Army to react to the security needs of their ROK allies.



“To see what we have done the past five days since being on the peninsula, has been astounding,” said Porges. “It shows the world and the Republic of Korea not only our commitment to their cause, but we are here and able to deploy combat power to fight tonight.”



The mobilization of the APS-4 brought units from around the peninsula together for one collective mission.

“We are committed to the Republic of Korea that we would be able to deploy an armored brigade combat team on a moment’s notice,” Porges explained. “What we are doing here today and will continue to do over the next few days shows our commitment and ability to deploy to the peninsula and show this side of the world that we’re able to deploy, fight and win.”



During the 11-day armored gunnery and systems validation exercise the Soldiers demonstrated a united front and reaffirmed the Army’s ironclad commitment to the ROK-US Alliance while highlighting the robust combined defense posture and ‘Fight Tonight’ capabilities available to protect the ROK against any threats.



“This exercise enabled our forces to rehearse the process of reception, staging, onward movement and Integration to respond to and defeat any adversary here in Korea,” said Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, commander 2nd Infantry Division ROK-US Combined Division. “Constant improvement of our planning, synchronization and using our rotational forces in coordination with our host nation really make us better.”



Taylor continued, “We fully exercised our ability to rapidly notify a unit, deploy them, receive them here in theater, draw prepositioned stocks and start firing Abram tanks, Bradley vehicles in less than a couple of weeks… no other military in the world has this ability.”



The successful deployment and redeployment of the "Iron Soldiers" further reaffirmed the 8th Army’s commitment to the security of the Korean Peninsula and willingness to respond to any emergency in the Republic of Korea.