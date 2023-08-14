A Mortarman assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Division, hangs a mortar during a live-fire exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in South Korea Aug. 17, 2023. The Fort Bliss Soldiers deployed to Korea as part of a “no notice” Deployment Readiness Exercise In support of the III Armored Corps’ DRE, 1st Armored Division Soldiers demonstrated they are ready to deploy at any given time. (U.S. Army photo by: Pfc. Sebastian Johnston, mass communication specialist, Pfc. Sebastian Johnston, 2nd Infantry Division, ROK/US Combined Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 20:55 Photo ID: 7983371 VIRIN: 230817-A-AJ123-1005 Resolution: 4686x4416 Size: 1.19 MB Location: KR Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two Nations One Peace [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.