    Two Nations One Peace [Image 2 of 3]

    Two Nations One Peace

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    A Mortarman assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Division, hangs a mortar during a live-fire exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in South Korea Aug. 17, 2023. The Fort Bliss Soldiers deployed to Korea as part of a “no notice” Deployment Readiness Exercise In support of the III Armored Corps’ DRE, 1st Armored Division Soldiers demonstrated they are ready to deploy at any given time. (U.S. Army photo by: Pfc. Sebastian Johnston, mass communication specialist, Pfc. Sebastian Johnston, 2nd Infantry Division, ROK/US Combined Division)

    This work, Two Nations One Peace [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Secondtonone #FightTonight #WarriorFortitude #KatchiKapshida #ROKUSAlliance

