Two Nations One Peace

A Mortarman assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Division, hangs a mortar during a live-fire exercise at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in South Korea Aug. 17, 2023. The Fort Bliss Soldiers deployed to Korea as part of a “no notice” Deployment Readiness Exercise In support of the III Armored Corps’ DRE, 1st Armored Division Soldiers demonstrated they are ready to deploy at any given time. (U.S. Army photo by: Pfc. Sebastian Johnston, mass communication specialist, Pfc. Sebastian Johnston, 2nd Infantry Division, ROK/US Combined Division)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 20:55
|Photo ID:
|7983371
|VIRIN:
|230817-A-AJ123-1005
|Resolution:
|4686x4416
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
