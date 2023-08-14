Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two Nations One Peace [Image 1 of 3]

    Two Nations One Peace

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division conduct an M1A2 Abrams Tank Table IV Gunnery at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Pocheon, Korea Aug. 16, 2023. The exercise allowed crews to control and distribute direct fire to destroy simulated enemy targets. The gunnery is one way Soldiers maintain their readiness and fight-tonight capabilities on the Korean Peninsula using the Army Prepositioned Stock-4 (APS-4). (Courtesy Photo by 2nd Infantry Division, ROK/US Combined Division)

