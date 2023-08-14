Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division conduct an M1A2 Abrams Tank Table IV Gunnery at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Pocheon, Korea Aug. 16, 2023. The exercise allowed crews to control and distribute direct fire to destroy simulated enemy targets. The gunnery is one way Soldiers maintain their readiness and fight-tonight capabilities on the Korean Peninsula using the Army Prepositioned Stock-4 (APS-4). (Courtesy Photo by 2nd Infantry Division, ROK/US Combined Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 20:55 Photo ID: 7983370 VIRIN: 230816-A-LH123-1001 Resolution: 5798x2907 Size: 8.83 MB Location: KR Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two Nations One Peace [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.