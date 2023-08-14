Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Air Forces Stand Up Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group [Image 5 of 10]

    Pacific Air Forces Stand Up Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    08.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Air Force civil engineers enhanced their capability throughout the Pacific region by standing up the 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group (ECEG) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on August 11, 2023. In attendance were Air Force allies and partners representing Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and the United Kingdom.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 17:52
    Photo ID: 7983250
    VIRIN: 230821-F-TE518-1505
    Resolution: 2160x1440
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    RED HORSE
    Prime BEEF
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    Indo-Pacific
    ECEG
    356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group

