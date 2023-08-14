Pacific Air Forces Stand Up Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group

Courtesy Photo | Air Force civil engineers enhanced their capability throughout the Pacific region by...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Air Force civil engineers enhanced their capability throughout the Pacific region by standing up the 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group (ECEG) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on August 11, 2023. In attendance were Air Force allies and partners representing Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and the United Kingdom. see less | View Image Page

Air Force civil engineers have enhanced their capability throughout the Pacific region with the standing up of the 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group (ECEG) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.



Marked by a ceremony August 11, 2023, the 356th ECEG activation coincided with the Indo-Pacific Unity Allies and Partners Engineer Summit. In attendance were Air Force allies and partners representing Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and the United Kingdom.



"The 356th ECEG is committed to delivering direct engineer support capability to the Pacific Air Forces,” said Col. Kenneth Joseph, 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group commander.



The 356th ECEG mission is over-the-horizon support with agile engineer forces in permissive and non-permissive environments across the Pacific. In partnership with the Joint Region Marianas, 36th Wing, Andersen Air Force Base, and the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands partners, the ECEG includes Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) and Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (Prime BEEF) squadrons postured in the theater for Agile Combat Employment operations. Active duty, Air Force Reserve, and Air National Guard Airmen will be among the group’s personnel.



Being the first theater engineer group assigned to the Indo-Pacific in support of U.S. Air Forces since World War II, the 356th ECEG joins a proud heritage.



Before the inception of the United States Air Force, Gen. Henry H. "Hap" Arnold negotiated with the U.S. Army Chief of Engineers in 1939 for a special engineer unit to work with the Army Air Corps. The original concept envisioned a small group of skilled construction and engineer troops closely trained alongside air units with the ability to repair bomb damaged airfields, camouflage airfields, and defend airfields. These troops would also be capable of constructing light duty airfields in forward locations.



Expanding beyond runway repair and light runway construction, the planners devised the Engineering Aviation Battalion as a self-contained unit that became the core of aviation engineering efforts during World War II.



Proving the air forces required their own organic capability during World War II, the Engineer Aviation Battalions paved the way for the birth of the United States Air Force in 1947.



U.S. Air Force Engineers were built on a legacy, and the 356th ECEG will continue that legacy in the Pacific.