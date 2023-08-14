Air Force civil engineers enhanced their capability throughout the Pacific region by standing up the 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group (ECEG) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on August 11, 2023. In attendance were Air Force allies and partners representing Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and the United Kingdom.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 17:52
|Photo ID:
|7983254
|VIRIN:
|230821-F-TE518-1705
|Resolution:
|2160x1440
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Air Forces Stand Up Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific Air Forces Stand Up Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT