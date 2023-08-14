Pacific Air Forces Stand Up Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group

Air Force civil engineers enhanced their capability throughout the Pacific region by standing up the 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group (ECEG) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on August 11, 2023. In attendance were Air Force allies and partners representing Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and the United Kingdom.

