10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training

Cpl. Carmelo Rodriguez, a water treatment specialist with Alpha Company, 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, instructs Soldiers of A Co., 277th Aviation Support Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, on how to use the Tactical Water Purification System, Aug. 17, 2023, during TWPS training on Fort Drum, NY. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield/10th MDSB Public Affairs Office)

