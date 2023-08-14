Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training

    10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield | Cpl. Carmelo Rodriguez, a water treatment specialist with Alpha Company, 548th...... read more read more

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    FORT DRUM, N.Y – Soldiers from Alpha Company, 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, and Alpha Company, 277th Aviation Support Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade tested their skills to supply purified water, Aug. 17, during Tactical Water Purification System training.

    “My younger Soldiers haven’t been able to get hands-on training with the TWPS since graduating from [Advanced Individual Training],” said 2nd Lt. Madison Gray, distribution platoon leader for A Co., 277th ASB. “We coordinated with the sustainment brigade to get some training and to make sure our Soldiers are ready and prepared for upcoming missions.”

    The TWPS can provide up to 1,500 gallons of purified water per hour and “is intended to supply potable water to ground, amphibious and air-mobile units,” according to the system’s Army Technical Manuel.

    But, according to Staff Sgt. Varlee Talawally, a water treatment noncommissioned officer with A Co., 548th DSSB, there are several steps between pulling water from a source to purifying it to consume safely.

    “You have to practice with the system as much as possible because it’s easy to forget,” he explained. “There are a lot of sequences that happen for the TWPS to run properly, and as the [subject matter experts], we need to make sure it is done to standard.”

    Talawally, who has been in the U.S. Army for eight years as a water treatment specialist, added that he enjoys teaching young Soldiers how to operate the TWPS.

    “These Soldiers are the future of the Army, so the better we train them to be professionals and experts in their jobs, the better we can accomplish future missions,” said Talawally. “As NCOs, it's our duty to make sure Soldiers are trained.”

    This type of passion and knowledge of their job is what Gray was hoping for when she reached out to the water platoon of 548th DSSB.

    “Water is Class I supply, and if you don’t have water, it can be detrimental to the success of Soldiers and the mission,” said Gray. “So, I’m very appreciative to the [sustainment brigade] for letting my Soldiers come out and learn alongside them and getting to run the TWPS first-hand.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 16:57
    Story ID: 451832
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training, by SFC Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training
    10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training
    10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training
    10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training
    10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training
    10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training
    10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training
    10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    Logistics
    New York
    Fort Drum
    Tactical Water Purification System
    TWPS
    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade
    92W
    Water Treatment Specialists

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT