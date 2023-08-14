Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 16:57 Photo ID: 7983070 VIRIN: 230817-A-WA772-1007 Resolution: 5823x3882 Size: 1.87 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.