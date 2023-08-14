Cpl. Carmelo Rodriguez, a water treatment specialist with Alpha Company, 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, holds a bottle of unpurified and purified water, Aug. 17, 2023, during Tactical Water Purification System training on Fort Drum, NY. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield/10th MDSB Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 16:57
|Photo ID:
|7983070
|VIRIN:
|230817-A-WA772-1007
|Resolution:
|5823x3882
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT