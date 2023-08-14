Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training [Image 6 of 8]

    10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    A Soldier with Alpha Company, 277th Aviation Support Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, tests the water, Aug. 17, 2023, during Tactical Water Purification System training on Fort Drum, NY. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield/10th MDSB Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 16:57
    Photo ID: 7983067
    VIRIN: 230817-A-WA772-1005
    Resolution: 5623x3749
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training
    10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training
    10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training
    10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training
    10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training
    10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training
    10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training
    10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    10th MDSB and 10th CAB partner for water purification training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TWPS
    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade
    Water Treatment Specialists

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT