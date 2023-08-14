Matthew Sutton, a base housing resident plays on the newly built playground at the Liberty Cove housing area on MacDill, Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 16, 2023. A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the official opening of the new Liberty Cove playground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 13:53
|Photo ID:
|7982540
|VIRIN:
|230816-F-YW699-1012
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.8 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill Leadership reveals Liberty Cove Park with ribbon cutting [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT