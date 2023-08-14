Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Leadership reveals Liberty Cove Park with ribbon cutting [Image 4 of 12]

    MacDill Leadership reveals Liberty Cove Park with ribbon cutting

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, test runs the new playground at the Liberty Cove housing area, on Aug. 16, 2023. The Liberty Cove playground was renovated to ensure a safe and fun environment to play for MacDill’s youngest residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

    This work, MacDill Leadership reveals Liberty Cove Park with ribbon cutting [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

