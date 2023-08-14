Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill Leadership reveals Liberty Cove Park with ribbon cutting [Image 9 of 12]

    MacDill Leadership reveals Liberty Cove Park with ribbon cutting

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Rosaline Kim, left, and Eunkyung Kim, base housing residents ties a balloon to her child’s arm at the newly constructed playground at the Liberty Cove on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 16, 2023. The playground is available for children as an interactive space to play and for families to gather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 13:53
    Photo ID: 7982538
    VIRIN: 230816-F-YW699-1013
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 14.3 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Leadership reveals Liberty Cove Park with ribbon cutting [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill Leadership reveals Liberty Cove Park with ribbon cutting
    MacDill Leadership reveals Liberty Cove Park with ribbon cutting
    MacDill Leadership reveals Liberty Cove Park with ribbon cutting
    MacDill Leadership reveals Liberty Cove Park with ribbon cutting
    MacDill Leadership reveals Liberty Cove Park with ribbon cutting
    MacDill Leadership reveals Liberty Cove Park with ribbon cutting
    MacDill Leadership reveals Liberty Cove Park with ribbon cutting
    MacDill Leadership reveals Liberty Cove Park with ribbon cutting
    MacDill Leadership reveals Liberty Cove Park with ribbon cutting
    MacDill Leadership reveals Liberty Cove Park with ribbon cutting
    MacDill Leadership reveals Liberty Cove Park with ribbon cutting
    MacDill Leadership reveals Liberty Cove Park with ribbon cutting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Florida

    TAGS

    Public Affairs
    Air Force Magazine
    MacDill Air Force
    6 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT