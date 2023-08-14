MacDill Leadership reveals Liberty Cove Park with ribbon cutting

Leslie Davis, left, Harbor Bay leasing office book keeper, and, Jeb Yancey, Harbor Bay leasing office resident relations specialist, welcome residents to the ribbon cutting for the new playground at Liberty Cove on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 16, 2023. The Liberty Cove playground was renovated to ensure a safe and fun environment to play for MacDill’s youngest residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton)

