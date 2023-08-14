18th Air Force leadership visits Travis Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Corey J. Martin, center right, 18th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas W. Blount, center left, 18th Air Force command chief, prepare to lift a simulated patient on a litter into an ambulance-bus with Airmen from the 60th Medical Group at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 17, 2023. Martin and Blount visited to discuss the 60th Air Mobility Wing’s contributions to the mobility mission and how they align with 18th AF priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

