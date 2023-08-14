18th Air Force leadership visits Travis Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Corey J. Martin, 18th Air Force commander, helps a child with a toy during his visit to a child development center at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 17, 2023. Martin visited the center to thank teachers and staff for their hard work and dedication to children and families, keeping Airmen mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

Date Taken: 08.17.2023
Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US