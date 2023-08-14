18th Air Force leadership visits Travis Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Torres, left, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 21section chief, briefs Col. Derek Salmi, center left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, Maj. Gen. Corey J. Martin, center right, 18th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas W. Blount,18th Air Force command chief on installation procedures for a C-5M Super Galaxy forward electric winch at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 17, 2023. Martin and Blount visited to discuss the 60th Air Mobility Wing’s contributions to the mobility mission and how they align with 18th AF priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US