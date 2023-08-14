U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Corey J. Martin, center left, 18th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Thomas W. Blount, right, 18th Air Force command chief, lower a C-5M Super Galaxy forward electric winch into the forward ramp at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 17, 2023. Martin and Blount visited to discuss Travis’s contributions to the mobility mission and how they align with 18th AF priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Jacoby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 12:11 Photo ID: 7982395 VIRIN: 230817-F-LJ715-1991 Resolution: 8153x5435 Size: 11.54 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Air Force leadership visits Travis Air Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.