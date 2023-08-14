Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill supports marriages for success [Image 3 of 3]

    MacDill supports marriages for success

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Service members and their spouses engage in relationship building exercises during the MacDill Air Force marriage retreat in Maitland, Florida, August 4, 2023. The marriage retreat was intended to bring married couples closer together to ensure they are more focused on their jobs as Airmen. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 10:17
    Photo ID: 7982152
    VIRIN: 230803-F-YW699-1002
    Resolution: 3022x2848
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill supports marriages for success [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill supports marriages for success
    MacDill supports marriages for success
    MacDill supports marriages for success

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MacDill supports marriages for success

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Public Affairs
    Air Force Magazine
    MacDill Air Force
    6 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT