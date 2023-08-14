Service members and their spouses engage in relationship building exercises during the MacDill Air Force marriage retreat in Maitland, Florida, August 4, 2023. The marriage retreat was intended to bring married couples closer together to ensure they are more focused on their jobs as Airmen. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 10:17 Photo ID: 7982152 VIRIN: 230803-F-YW699-1002 Resolution: 3022x2848 Size: 1.91 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill supports marriages for success [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.