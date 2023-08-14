MacDill supports marriages for success

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Eighteen service members and their spouses attended a marriage retreat that was hosted by the MacDill Chapel in Maitland, Florida, August 4-6, 2023.



The couples went through a relationship education program designed to teach them practical hands-on skills essential to build a healthy, thriving marriage. The skills taught at the retreat have benefitted military members and their families by teaching skills for better communication and saving marriages.



“We hit a wall in our marriage and this helped us tremendously to improve,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hayley Osborne, 6th Logistics ground readiness maintenance. “The resources helped us work together more as a couple and as parents. We had a lot of tension with each other by not having communication tools. The tools we were given have tremendously helped us be able to talk to each other in ways we each understood. The cards are helping us be able to give our child, a better future with parents who can communicate better.”



The program at the retreat used cards with helpful tools for communication and information on how to better understand your spouse.



“Wow! My wife and I had a great time during the retreat,” wrote an individual on the feedback form for the chapel. “We enjoyed the games, food, and lessons learned along the way!”



The course also taught military members to work through difficult times and guided participation non-aggressively, maximizing meaningful participation.



“Couples were able to bond with one another and discuss how they feel,” said Airman Nya Hargis, 6th Air Refueling Wing religious affairs airmen. “The chapel provided a space with limited distractions for an impactful retreat.”



The goal is to help couples learn better ways to communicate, meet their partner’s needs, resolve conflict, avoid dirty fighting, and understand that everyone’s personality plays a part in the relationship.



Please contact the MacDill Chapel at 813-828-3621 for more information on future marriage retreats.

