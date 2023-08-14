U.S. Air Force Capt. Jeffrey Thomsen, 6th Air Refueling Wing chaplain, speaks with service members and their spouses during the MacDill Air Force marriage retreat, in Maitland, Florida, August 4, 2023. Couples spent quality time together through relationship sessions, exercises and meals. Through these tools, couples were encouraged to discover the essentials for creating a healthy marriage. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 10:17 Photo ID: 7982150 VIRIN: 230803-F-YW699-1001 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.71 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill supports marriages for success [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.